LikeCoin Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $3,548.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,784.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005417 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00062870 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,017,500 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.