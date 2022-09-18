LiquidApps Trading Down 53.7% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 53.7% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $535,110.49 and approximately $981.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps’ launch date was November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

