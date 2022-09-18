Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.