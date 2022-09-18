Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.8% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

