Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

