LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.
LXU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
LXU stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $127,000.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
