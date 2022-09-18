LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

LXU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

LSB Industries Price Performance

LXU stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $127,000.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

