Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Financial Contrast

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -832.16% -134.47% -41.53% Canoo N/A -173.05% -109.89%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 97.75 -$237.99 million ($0.88) -10.15 Canoo $2.55 million 267.82 -$346.77 million ($2.17) -1.15

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Luminar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.17%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 224.35%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Canoo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

