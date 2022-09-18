Lydia Finance (LYD) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Lydia Finance has a market cap of $99,038.80 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lydia Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lydia Finance Profile

Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lydia Finance Coin Trading

