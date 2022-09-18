Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 483,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Magenta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
MGTA stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,574,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
About Magenta Therapeutics
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.