Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 483,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

MGTA stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,574,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Featured Articles

