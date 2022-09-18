Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.