MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,621 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,381,000 after acquiring an additional 694,851 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 178.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 570,587 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $10,458,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 2.9 %

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.