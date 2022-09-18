Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 39.3% in August

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Makita has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

