Manchester City Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.31 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00031816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00111696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00877335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.