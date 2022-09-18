MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Hits $26.29 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and $155,536.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.37 or 0.02389200 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00109338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00828982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.marcopolo.link.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

