Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

