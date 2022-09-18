Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Lowered to GBX 145 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 1.9 %

MAKSY stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.