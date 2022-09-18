Mask Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.36 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006435 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.37 or 0.02389200 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00109338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00828982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

