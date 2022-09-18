Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.7% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $315.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

