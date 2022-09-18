McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCK traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.25. 2,104,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,968. McKesson has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.68.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

Institutional Trading of McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,405. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

