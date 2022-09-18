Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0660 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Mdex has a total market cap of $60.89 million and $2.63 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,432,087 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.com/#.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

