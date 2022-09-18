Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $8.44 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDIBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

