Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. 14,640,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

