Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 2.2% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $354,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.