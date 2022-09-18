Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,706,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,435,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

