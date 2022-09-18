Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $7,024.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

