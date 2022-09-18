Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 11,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $28.00.
Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
