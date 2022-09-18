Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.02

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.02 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 18.68 ($0.23). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 178,527 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Metal Tiger from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

Metal Tiger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.75. The stock has a market cap of £30.07 million and a P/E ratio of 591.67.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.