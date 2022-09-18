Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Trading Down 1.7 %

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

NYSE MFGP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. 580,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

About Micro Focus International

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Featured Stories

