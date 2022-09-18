Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.40. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 573,124 shares traded.

Midatech Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Midatech Pharma are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 26th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

About Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc ( NASDAQ:MTP Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

Featured Articles

