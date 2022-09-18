MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $281.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00007871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and $281.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,784.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00150053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00278245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00728971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00580759 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,864,440 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

