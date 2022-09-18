Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.38.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

