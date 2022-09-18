Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Mistras Group Company Profile

Shares of MG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

