MixMarvel Reaches Market Cap of $19.27 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $19.27 million and $379,063.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
MixMarvel Profile
MixMarvel’s launch date was April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MixMarvel Coin Trading
