MKM Partners Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.14.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $171.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average of $186.15.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

