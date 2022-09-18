MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.06.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,657. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

