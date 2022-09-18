MobiFi (MoFi) Trading Down 56.3% This Week

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, MobiFi has traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MobiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MobiFi has a total market capitalization of $67,155.06 and $41,358.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MobiFi Coin Profile

MobiFi was first traded on April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobiFi is mobifi.io.

MobiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

