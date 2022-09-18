Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,600 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 1,037,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 428.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Moncler stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. Moncler has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MONRF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moncler from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

