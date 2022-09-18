Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of MAUTF stock remained flat at $0.44 on Friday. 8,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,123. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

