Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
Shares of MAUTF stock remained flat at $0.44 on Friday. 8,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,123. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
Montage Gold Company Profile
