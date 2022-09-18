MoonEdge Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonEdge has a total market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MoonEdge Coin Profile

MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

