Morgan Stanley Raises Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $56.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CQP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

