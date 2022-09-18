Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $239.20 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

