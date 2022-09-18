Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of MCAA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $436,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

