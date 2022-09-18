Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance
Shares of MCAA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $436,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (MCAA)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.