Namecoin Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $9,785.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00005264 BTC on exchanges.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

