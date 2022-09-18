National Bankshares Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$3.50

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WILD opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.77. WildBrain has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.84 million and a PE ratio of 22.00.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

