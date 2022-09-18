Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

TSE NEO opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$10.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.68.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

