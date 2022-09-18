NEST Protocol Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $86.81 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

