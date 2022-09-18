Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.29.
Nestlé Stock Down 1.5 %
NSRGY stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95.
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.