New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 373 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

