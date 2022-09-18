New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

