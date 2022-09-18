New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Target by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

